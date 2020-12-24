Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
NY State Police Donate Over 1,300 Toys To Area Children For Christmas

Christina Coulter
State Police and the Marine Corps have collected 1,329 toys for their Toys for Tots initiative. Photo Credit: New York State Police
Toys accumulated by New York State Police for the Toys for Tots initiative. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police in Troop K, with the help of local businesses and the United States Marine Corps, has amassed 1,329 toys for donation to the Dutchess County Toys for Tots chapter. 

Between Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Dec. 18, members of the community dropped off new, unwrapped toys at Troop K headquarters in Salt Point for donation. Then, area members of the Marine Corps picked up the donated presents for distribution to children in the area. 

All 18 police stations in Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Columbia counties participated in the Toys for Tots program. 

