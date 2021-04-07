Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

NY Man Accused Of Filming Sexual Misconduct With Dog

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Suffolk County SPCA
Suffolk County SPCA Photo Credit: Suffolk County SPCA

A 21-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing his girlfriend’s family dog, filming it, and then sharing it on social media, the SPCA announced.

Long Island resident Matteo Chirello, of Ridge in Suffolk County, was arrested this week and charged with animal cruelty and sexual misconduct with an animal on Monday, April 5 after a Suffolk County SPCA investigation into claims he forcibly pushed a dog’s nose into his anus while videotaping it.

Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross said that SPCA Officers received a videotape showing a man apparently grabbing a dog by the neck and shoving its nose to his anus and pushing it around.

The videotape was then posted on social media, investigators said.

Gross said that the investigation into the tape led them to Chirello, who later admitted to being the one in the video abusing Ginger, a 12-year-old female terrier who belonged to his girlfriend’s parents.

Following his arrest, Chirello was released and is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, April 23 to respond to the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.