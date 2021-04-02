NY Duo Nabbed With 100 Pounds Of Cocaine Stamped With Nickname Of Soccer Star, Authorities Say

Two New York men were allegedly busted with more than 100 pounds of cocaine during an investigation by the DEA and the New York Special Narcotics Prosecutor's Office.

Christopher Jone, and Wykim Williams, both age 43 from Queens, were arrested on Monday, March 29, following warrant raids on a seventh-floor apartment in Queens, said Bridget G. Brennan, Special Narcotics Prosecutor.

During the raids, investigators and agents recovered one loaded handgun, and more than $200,000, in addition to seizing the 50 kilograms of cocaine, as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Officials said agents watched as Jones entered the apartment building Jamaica, Queens, and leave a short time later carrying a weighted suitcase.

Jones was observed putting the heavy suitcase in a blue Dodge Caravan and driving away.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., agents and investigators approached Jones in his vehicle and recovered more than $200,000 from the suitcase. The money was packaged in a manner consistent with narcotics trafficking, officials said.

Officers continued to monitor the apartment and noticed Williams around apartment No. 706. A search warrant for apartment 706 was obtained and executed.

Fifty intact two-kilogram packages with the distinct marking “CR7”, containing cocaine were seized from a locked closet in the apartment.

CR7 is the nickname for popular Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The drugs. NYC Special Narcotics Prosecutor

Also recovered from the closet and elsewhere in the apartment was $10,000, a Thunder Pro Compact 45ACP firearm, and materials commonly used in large-scale narcotics distribution, including a kilogram press, vacuum bags, vacuum sealer, shrink wrap, and money counting machines, officials said.

Both men were charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of possession of a weapon

Criminally using drug paraphernalia

Bail was set at $150,000 for Jones and $250,000 for Williams.

“It is shocking to find, in an apartment in a large residential development across the street from a public park, a stash of cocaine worth $2 million dollars, a handgun, and equipment to support large-scale narcotics trafficking,” said Brennan. “I thank the attorneys, investigators, and agents who uncovered this for their diligence.”s

