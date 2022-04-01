Northwell Health Employee Fatally Shot In Parking Garage

A Northwell Health employee was found shot to death in the parking garage of its Long Island medical facility after police received multiple calls of shots fired.

The incident took place in North New Hyde Park around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.

Arriving officers found a 33-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds who was being attended to by local medical staff from the facility, said the Nassau County Police.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead by a hospital physician, police said.

The victim's name and hometown were not immediately available.

The location of the shooting, 1999 Marcus Ave., is a Northwell Health building where physician offices and specialty care practices are located.

"Northwell is providing counseling services to team members at the scene and mourns the heartbreaking loss of our colleague and team member," a Northwell Health spokesperson said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.