No, A Serial Killer Is Not Terrorizing Hudson Valley, Police Reassure Public

Michael Mashburn
Middletown Police are reassuring the public that a serial killer is not roaming the area, despite social media posts to the contrary.
Middletown Police are reassuring the public that a serial killer is not roaming the area, despite social media posts to the contrary. Photo Credit: Kat Wilcox on Wikimedia Commons

Police are reassuring the public that a serial killer is not on the loose in the Hudson Valley, despite social media posts to the contrary.

In Orange County, the Middletown Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday, Aug. 16, to address bogus posts warning of a “serial killer or abductor” who is supposedly targeting women in Middletown.

The post features a man’s picture and warns that he hits female victims with his car before abducting them once they pull over.

Middletown Police said the post has sparked multiple calls and messages to the department.

“Our agency has thoroughly investigated this claim and found no evidence that this individual is in our area or is actually a real person currently being sought by law enforcement,” police said.

The agency went on to say that it’s always a good idea to be aware of your surroundings, take note of any suspicious people, and report them to police.

“As always, you can rest assured that MPD is working around the clock to keep you and your family safe," police said.

Several commenters on Facebook said they've seen similar hoax warnings with different pictures posted on pages across the region.

