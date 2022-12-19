New York Woman Found Dead Days After Reported Missing, Police Say

The body of a 59-year-old New York woman was found days after she was reported missing.

New York State Police announced on Sunday, Dec. 18, that Onondaga County resident Susan Mills was found dead in the area of Carpenter Falls, a waterfall located in the Cayuga County town of Niles.

Mills was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 14, after she had last been seen leaving her home in Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse, on Monday, Dec. 12, police reported.

Police said the investigation into Mills' death is ongoing.

