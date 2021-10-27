Contact Us
Breaking News: Brinks Getaway Driver Granted Clemency By Cuomo Now Gets Parole
Police & Fire

New York State Police Searching For Missing 78-Year-Old Woman

Nicole Valinote
Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 78-year-old woman.

Rita Wilson was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. at her home in the Clinton County town of Redford, which is about 22 miles from Plattsburgh, police said. 

State Police said Wilson has dementia, and her family is concerned for her welfare.

She was last seen wearing a red jacket with the word "Cortland" on it, blue jeans and loafers.

She is described as being 5-foot-3 and 128 pounds, authorities said.

State Police asked anyone with information to contact authorities at 518-873-2777.

