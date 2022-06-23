New York State Police Issue Statewide Alert For Wanted Man

New York State Police issued an alert about a 53-year-old man who is wanted for questioning in a robbery that happened last month.

Norman Wilson is wanted in a robbery that happened in an apartment at the Chalkstone Course Apartments in Brewerton, located in Onondaga County, on Wednesday, May 4.

State Police said Wilson is wanted for:

First-degree robbery

First-degree unlawful imprisonment

Fourth-degree conspiracy

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Police described Wilson as 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts to call police at 315-366-6000 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

