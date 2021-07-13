New York State Police Issue Alert For Hudson Valley Woman Missing For Weeks

New York State Police in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a 48-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in more than a month.

An alert has been issued by State Police in Dutchess County for Bobbilyn Sturgess, a Hyde Park resident who has been reported missing by her family.

According to police, Sturgess was reported missing and was last seen around Wednesday, June 9.

Police described Sturgess as being approximately 5-foot-1 weighing 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Investigators noted that she is known to frequent the Poughkeepsie area.

Anyone with information regarding Sturgess’ whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Rhinebeck by calling 9845) 677-7300 and referencing case number 10309658.

