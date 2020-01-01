New Year's Day Fire Destroys Palisades Interstate Parkway Police HQ

A New Year's Day fire roared through Palisades Interstate Parkway Police headquarters.

The fire broke out around 11:45 a.m. in the police chief's office and quickly spread through the barracks in Alpine, destroying the police station.

The blaze went to four alarms because of problems with water pressure, responders said.

It was declared under control in less than an hour.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit was at the scene, along with New Jersey State Police the New Jersey Fire Marshals office and the Division of Fire Safety, because it involved a law enforcement building.

All off-duty PIP police also were called in.

Responding companies included tankers and/or ladders from: Closter, Alpine, Norwood, Northvale, Demarest, Tenafly, Fort Lee, Ridgefield, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River and Sparkill.

Engines from Old Tappan and Closter were standing by at Alpine fire headquarters. Closter EMS and Rescue also responded, as did an EMS unit from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

The same building burned in the early 1970s.

