New Windsor Man Caught With 12 Pounds Of Pot In I-87 Stop, Police Say

A New Windsor man is facing charges after he was caught with more than 10 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-87, police say.

New York State Police say they stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Woodbury for a traffic violation on Saturday, April 6 around 2 a.m.

During the interview with the driver, identified as 24-year-old Ricardo Alvarez, police say they established probable cause to conduct a search of the vehicle.

Police say they discovered about 10.5 pounds of marijuana in the search. An additional 2 grams was allegedly found throughout the vehicle, which police say was pre-rolled into cigarettes and used in edibles and waxes.

Alvarez was arrested and transported to SP Newburgh. He was charged with:

First-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a Class C felony

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor

Multiple vehicle and traffic violations

Alvarez was arraigned before the Town of Woodbury Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Friday, April 12.

