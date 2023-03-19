New Update: 4 Boys, 1 Girl Killed In Horrific Hudson Valley Crash

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a horrific single-vehicle crash in Westchester County that left four boys and one girl dead overnight.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, March 19 on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale.

The five -- all from Connecticut and ranging in age from 8 to 17 -- were in a Nissan Rogue that went off the parkway near the Mamaroneck Road exit, struck a tree, and caught fire, Westchester County Police said.

The vehicle was apparently being driven by a 16-year-old boy, according to police.

One other person in the vehicle, a 9-year-old boy who was the lone survivor, was apparently riding in the rear hatchback/cargo area and escaped out the rear, said police.

He was taken by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further details, including the identities of the victims and their specific hometowns in Connecticut, are expected to be released on Monday, March 20.

The Westchester County Police Accident Investigation Team and detectives from the General Investigations Unit are handling the investigation.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

