New Details: ID Released Of 41-Year-Old Pulled From River In Hudson Valley

Ben Crnic
The identity of a 41-year-old man who was found dead in a Westchester County river has been released by police.
The identity of a 41-year-old man pulled from a river in Westchester County has been released by police. 

The man is identified as William Tunley of Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police. 

Tunley's body was found in the Saw Mill River at the Chicken Island Daylighting Park on Sunday, Oct. 23, authorities said. 

Yonkers Police said that they did not suspect there was foul play involved, but that detectives were investigating "the exact cause and nature of the incident." 

It is not yet clear how Tunley ended up in the river. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

