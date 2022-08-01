New Details Emerge After Wrong-Way Rockland Crash Leaving Two Boys In Critical Condition

New details have emerged after a wrong-crash crash left two boys in critical condition in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place in Rockland County in Blauvelt around 12:35 p.m., Saturday, July 30 at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Road.

A 2001 BMW X5 driven by Thomas Robb, age 20, of Harlow, the United Kingdom, was traveling the wrong way in a southerly direction on a one-way section of Greenbush Road, said Capt. Michael Shannon, of the Orangetown Police Department.

The BMW entered the intersection at Route 303 and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Jacquelyn Pachay, age 32, of Newark, New Jersey, who was traveling north on Route 303 in the right lane, Shannon said.

The Chevrolet Cruze collided with a 2021 Dodge Challenger operated by Lawrence McMannis Jr., age 55, of Mahwah, New Jersey, who was traveling north on Route 303 in the left lane, police said.

All occupants of the vehicles involved were transported to local hospitals with varying degrees of injuries, Shannon said.

Two boys, ages 6 and 7, are currently listed in critical condition, he said

Robb was placed under arrest and was charged with:

Assault

Leaving the scene of an incident with serious physical Injury

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

He was arraigned in Orangetown Justice Court and remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail, police said.

The Orangetown Police Department was assisted by:

Rockland County Sheriff’s Department

Rockland County District Attorney’s Office

Rockland Paramedic Services

South Orangetown Ambulance Corps

Nyack Ambulance Corps

Nanuet Ambulance Corps

Piermont Fire Department

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700.

