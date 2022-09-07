Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Breaking News: Leaked Members List Of Far-Right Militia Group Oath Keepers Includes 5 NY Elected Officials
Police & Fire

New Details: 1 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash on Route 44 in Pleasant Valley.
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash on Route 44 in Pleasant Valley. Photo Credit: Facebook/Pleasant Valley Fire Company

This story has been updated.

One person was killed and another seriously injured during a head-on crash in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place in Dutchess County around 5:50 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, on Route 44 in Pleasant Valley.

Troopers responded to Route 44 near Brown Road for a report of a head-on collision. Initial investigation revealed a 2009 Nissan Murano traveling eastbound, while passing two vehicles, struck a westbound 2015 Chrysler Town & Country, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

The driver of the Chrysler Town & Country was pronounced dead on the scene, he said. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to a local area hospital for serious injuries, Hicks said.

The crash closed Route 44 for hours as state police conducted an investigation. 

State police are requesting any possible witnesses that have not yet spoken to the State Police to please contact the Troop K Bureau of Investigation at 845-677-7300 in reference to case# 11034699.

This investigation remains ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

