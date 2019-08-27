New Backlash: Pols Slam License Plate Tax Plan As 'Highway Robbery,' Offer Counter Designs

An upstate Republican lawmaker is mocking New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new license plate design proposal.

Assemblyman Chris Tague has launched a survey to allow New Yorkers to select Cuomo’s newest custom license plate design. The voting opened this week and will run through Friday, Sept. 13.

Last week, the governor announced the license plate replacement program. Beginning on April 1, 2020, if license plates are at least 10 years old, drivers will be charged $25 for new plates, regardless of their current condition. Drivers would also be charged $20 to keep their current license plate numbers.

“Today I'm launching a survey to select Gov. Cuomo’s new custom license plate design,” Tague posted on Facebook with images of mock license plates that include the governor’s face and text such as “HIGH TAXES,” “NO FRDM,” “NO NEW JOBS,” and “LUV CRIME.”

“YOUR VOTE will help choose the license plate that you believe most closely resembles Gov. Cuomo and his policies. The license plate with the most votes will become the official custom license plate that will be nominated for Gov. Cuomo to personally adopt. These license plates are symbols of who the governor truly is and all New Yorkers should have a voice and a vote in its design! “

The survey comes after Sen. James Tedisco launched an online petition of his own to speak out against license plate fees. Congressman Angelo Santabarbara also introduced legislation that would ban the state from forcing drivers to replace license plates in fine condition, no matter the age.

“This administration has more angles than a geometry book to get into the pockets of taxpayers," Tedisco stated. "This License Plate Tax is truly highway robbery for the over-taxed and over-burdened taxpayers of New York State in the form of a new $70 million tax.

"Where is this $70 million windfall going and why should taxpayers not only have to foot the bill for the shoddy and inferior license plates created by 3M that are peeling but also for whatever other mystery projects this tax grab is funding. The Governor and DMV should do the right thing for taxpayers and revoke this license plate tax now.”

A link to Tague’s survey can be found here .

