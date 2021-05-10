Neighborhood Complaints Lead To Gun, Drug Charges For Area Duo, Police Say

Two area men have been arrested for alleged possession of guns and drugs during a crackdown on gun violence.

Michael Wardlaw-Brown, age 31, and Winston White, age 28, both of the City of Poughkeepsie, were arrested on Wednesday, May 5 as part of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department's ongoing investigation into drug activity and gun violence in the area of Carroll Street, said Capt. Richard Wilson.

During a warrant search, conducted by the department's Neighborhood Recovery Unit along with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the Dutchess County Task Force, agents recovered:

A loaded Vulcan V10-9 9mm pistol with a high capacity magazine

A loaded polymer 80Inc 9mm handgun with no serial number

A “ghost gun”

More than 14 grams of loose fentanyl

Over 300 glassine bags of packaged fentanyl/cocaine mixture

Over 12 grams of “crack” cocaine,

$4,600 in cash

Multiple scales and packaging materials

Both suspects were transported to United States Court- Southern District of New York where they were arraigned on multiple federal gun and narcotics-related charges and turned over to US Marshals, he added.

"The above location has been the subject of ongoing complaints by the community members," Wilson said.

To report suspected drug dealing or ongoing suspicious activity in your area, contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Neighborhood Recovery Unit at 845-451-4060

