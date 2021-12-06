Nearly 200 Nabbed By NYSP Troopers For Impaired Driving During Thanksgiving Weekend,

The final tally is in, and New York State Police troopers dished out more than 12,000 tickets and arrested nearly 150 motorists for alleged impaired driving, authorities announced.

Between Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Sunday, Nov. 28, New York State Police issued 12,975 tickets during their annual Thanksgiving holiday traffic enforcement period, down slightly from the previous year’s campaign.

Over the holiday, state police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.

In total, 183 people were busted for driving while impaired, police said, and troopers investigated 1,041 crashes, one of which was fatal.

As part of the enforcement, Troopers also targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state, with tickets being issued to hundreds for:

Speeding: 4,609 tickets;

Seatbelt violations: 1,526;

Distracted driving: 400;

Move Over Law: 119.

A breakdown of tickets issued, by Troop:

A (Western New York)

Speeding: 333;

DWI: 12;

Distracted Driving: 12;

Seat Belt Violations: 163.

B (North Country)

Speeding: 194;

DWI: 11;

Distracted Driving: 26;

Seat Belt Violations: 75.

C (Southern Tier)

Speeding: 288;

DWI: 4;

Distracted Driving: 16;

Seat Belt Violations: 218.

D (Central New York)

Speeding: 386;

DWI: 19;

Distracted Driving: 19;

Seat Belt Violations: 117.

E (Finger Lakes)

Speeding: 393;

DWI: 19;

Distracted Driving: 46;

Seat Belt Violations: 171.

F (Upper Hudson Valley)

Speeding: 739;

DWI: 45;

Distracted Driving: 42;

Seat Belt Violations: 218.

G (Capital Region)

Speeding: 403;

DWI: 9;

Distracted Driving: 18;

Seat Belt Violations: 123.

K ( Lower Hudson Valley)

Speeding: 771;

DWI: 28;

Distracted Driving: 55;

Seat Belt Violations: 80.

L (Long Island)

Speeding: 260;

DWI: 24;

Distracted Driving: 39;

Seat Belt Violations: 89.

NYC (New York City)

Speeding: 63;

DWI: 0;

Distracted Driving: 27;

Seat Belt Violations: 110.

T (NYS Thruway)

Speeding: 779;

DWI: 12;

Distracted Driving: 40;

Seat Belt Violations: 162.

During the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement campaign, the State Police issued 13,887 total tickets and arrested 155 people for DWI.

