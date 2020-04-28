Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Naked Man Punching Cars, Fighting Officers, Taken Down By K-9, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A naked man who was punching vehicles was arrested after being taken down by a K-9 dog.
A 27-year-old man who was allegedly walking naked in a neighborhood punching parked vehicles was arrested after fighting with police.

The incident took place on Saturday, April 25 when the City of Newburgh Police Department received a phone call from a concerned resident who reported that a man was naked and walking in the area of 124 Broadway, said Newburgh Police Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the man, identified as Stephan Anderson, of the Bronx, punching vehicles, Burns said.

He then took off his shirt and began to approach officers and yelling incoherently, making officers think Anderson might be under the influence of drugs, Burns said.

Anderson then began dropping to his knees and jumping back up to his feet with his hands held above his head as officers gave him commands to stop so he could be taken into custody.

When he refused to officer, officers attempted to gain control by using pepper spray, however, the pepper spray had no effect on Anderson, Burns said.

Officers then attempted to subdue him and a struggle took place with all ending up on the group and Anderson still fighting and refusing to give up, police said.

A police K-9 was then used to subdue Anderson and he was able to be handcuffed. The use of the police K-9 helped to prevent any injury to police personnel and the injuries sustained by Mr. Anderson were minor, Burns said.

Anderson was taken to a local hospital for mental health and medical treatment.

Charges will be filed at a later date.

