Naked Man Charged After Dancing In Hudson Valley Gas Station Parking Lot

Visitors to a Sunoco gas station in Westchester might have done a double take if they happened to catch a view of a large naked man dancing in the parking lot.

The man, who police did not identify, but said was from Hobe Sound, Florida, was arrested around 10:10 p.m., on Tuesday, June 11, when officers responded to a 911 call from the gas station in the village of Mamaroneck at 540 Mamaroneck Ave., who reported a man was acting "erratically," said Mamaroneck Police Lt. Sandra DiRuzza.

When officers arrived, they found the 36-year-old man getting into his vehicle, a video recorded by someone watching the event unfold shows that the man might have been pumping gas, before joyfully dancing through the parking lot, jumping and twirling.

When police attempted to approach the man, he got into his vehicle and attempted to drive away before being blocked in by several police vehicles. That's when the joyful man turned unruly and after refusing to surrender to police had to be tased by officers, DiRuzza said.

The man, who may have been on drugs, was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs, public lewdness and unlawful possession of marijuana.

He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation following his arrest.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.