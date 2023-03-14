Murder Of College Student From Orange County Remains Mystery 20 Years Later

New York State Police are continuing to investigate the murder of a 20-year-old Hudson Valley woman 20 years ago.

Megan McDonald's body was found in Orange County on Saturday, March 15, 2003, in a field off Bowser Road in the town of Wallkill.

McDonald’s 1991 white Mercury Sable was discovered two days later in an apartment complex parking lot, in the town of Wallkill, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, Nevel said.

At the time of her death, McDonald worked at the Galleria Mall in Middletown and was attending SUNY Orange County Community College.

The New York City Detective’s Endowment Association is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Megan’s killer.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also offering a separate $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of her killer.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Lt. Brad Natalizio or Investigator Michael Corletta at 845-344-5300.

Anonymous tips may be called into the Troop F Major Crimes confidential tip line at 845-344-5370 or emailed to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.