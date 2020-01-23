Multiple Fire Departments Battling Three-Alarm Fire At Yeshiva Under Construction

Multiple fire departments are battling a three-alarm blaze at a building under construction in Sullivan County that has closed a roadway.

The fire, which started in Fallsburg around 7:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, is located at 84 Laurel Park Road, which is currently closed to traffic, said the Fallsburg Police Department.

The building, which was fully engulfed in flames, is reportedly a new yeshiva.

