Multiple Departments Respond To Report Of Smoke At Hudson Valley Strip Mall

Ben Crnic
Firefighters respond to reports of smoke at a multi-store strip in Mahopac at 900 South Lake Blvd. on Monday, Nov. 28.
Firefighters respond to reports of smoke at a multi-store strip in Mahopac at 900 South Lake Blvd. on Monday, Nov. 28. Photo Credit: Jack Casey

A report of a possible blaze at a Hudson Valley strip mall sent numerous police and fire departments to make sure the building was safe. 

On Monday, Nov. 28, police and firefighters responded to reports of possible smoke coming from a multi-store strip in Mahopac at 900 South Lake Blvd., according to Mahopac Falls Fire Department spokesman Jack Casey. 

The response required multiple departments because of the size of the building, according to Casey. 

Luckily though, after members of the Mahopac Fire Department, Carmel Police, Putnam County Bureau of Fire, and Mahopac Falls Fire Department checked the building for any fires, nothing was found, Casey said. 

