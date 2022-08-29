Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: 4 Polio Samples Confirmed In New County In Region
Police & Fire

Multiple Agencies Respond To House Fire In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The fire broke out at a house on North Main Street on Sunday, Aug. 28, authorities reported.
The fire broke out at a house on North Main Street on Sunday, Aug. 28, authorities reported. Photo Credit: Facebook/Port Chester Fire Department

Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a Westchester County home over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on North Main Street in Port Chester at about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, the Port Chester Fire Department said.

Authorities found heavy fire that had traveled up the entire back of the home and into the back of the first, second, and third floors, officials said.

Port Chester firefighters and mutual aid companies stopped the blaze from extending further into the home and to the two structures on each side of the building, according to the announcement.

The Westchester County Department Of Emergency Services Cause & Origin Team is investigating the cause of the fire with assistance from the County Police K9 Arson Team, officials reported.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.