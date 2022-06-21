Contact Us
Multiple Agencies Respond To Hazmat Situation At Costco In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Multiple agencies responded to a "hazmat incident" at a Costco in Westchester County.

Firefighters received a report of smoke in the Costco located in Port Chester at 1 Westchester Ave. at about 2:10 p.m. on Monday, June 20, according to the Port Chester Police Department.

Authorities determined that the smoke wasn't from a fire, but that there was a large freon leak on the second floor of the building, the fire department reported.

The cause of the leak remains under investigation, officials said.

Units from Rye Brook, Purchase, the town and village of Mamaroneck, Rye, Valhalla, and Port Chester responded.

