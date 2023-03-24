Multi-Vehicle Rockland County Crash Leaves Person In Critical Condition

A man is in critical condition following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place in Rockland County around 11:15 a.m., Thursday, March 23 in Stony Point in the area of 103 North Liberty Drive.

Officers arriving on the scene found an 82-year-old man from Orange County had sustained serious injuries, according to Lt Greg Becker, of the Stony Point Police.

The Highland Falls resident was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla by the Stony Point Volunteer Ambulance Corps. and is in critical condition, Becker said.

Two other people sustained minor injuries, one was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital by the Stony Point Ambulance Corps and the other sought his own medical care. Additionally, a pedestrian was slightly struck by a vehicle and refused medical attention.

Police said, after the preliminary investigation, it appears a 2021 Mercedes-Benz driven by the 82-year-old was traveling southbound on N. Liberty Drive when it drove off the roadway slightly striking a pedestrian and then overcorrected and drove into a 2023 box truck which was traveling northbound on N Liberty Drive.

The Mercedes then collided with a 2007 Dodge Magnum which was traveling behind the box truck.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

