Ramapo Daily Voice
Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Stretch Of Busy Roadway In Area

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police
New York State Police Photo Credit: NYSP

A busy roadway in the area is shut down to one lane following a seven-vehicle crash including a school bus with eight students aboard.

The crash took place early Wednesday, Jan. 26, on Route 17 in the Orange County town of Wallkill, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Although one lane of traffic has opened, traffic is being diverted at Crystal Run Road, Nevel said.

No information regarding injuries was available at this time.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates. 

