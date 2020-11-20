Motorist Threatens Victim With Knife During Road-Rage Incident In Area, Police Say

State police charged a man from the area after he threatened another driver with a military-style knife during a road-rage incident, ultimately using it to damage the other driver's car.

According to troopers in Middletown, the incident took place at approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19 in the city of Crawford.

Police said that 32-year-old Peter Tighe was driving his 2012 Subaru Outback alongside another driver in a 2011 Toyota Tundra on Route 302.

He stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Route 17 and Collabar Road, police said, got out of his vehicle, and began arguing with the other driver before brandishing the knife and damaging the Toyota.

After the incident, troopers said they were quickly able to locate Tighe's vehicle.

Tighe was charged with the felony of third-degree criminal mischief and the misdemeanor of second-degree menacing.

He will appear in the Town of Crawfod court in December for sentencing.

