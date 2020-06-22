Motorist Killed After Striking Guard Rail On Saw Mill River Parkway, Police Say

A 25-year-old man was killed during an overnight crash on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester.

The Westchester County accident occurred about 2:45 a.m., Monday, June 22, on the southbound Saw Mill just before the Rumsey Road exit, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

O'Leary said the driver of a Yamaha motorcycle lost control, veered off the parkway onto the grassy shoulder, struck a guard rail and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver, a 25-year-old Bronx man whose identity has not yet been released, was taken by Empress EMS ambulance to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 4 a.m., O'Leary said.

The right lane on the southbound Saw Mill and the Rumsey Road exit was closed for several hours due to the accident investigation.

The highway reopened around 7 a.m.

The Yonkers Fire Department also responded and assisted at the scene.

