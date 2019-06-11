Contact Us
Police & Fire

Motorcyclist Critically Injured After Striking Deer In Area

Kathy Reakes
A motorcyclist was critically injured after being hit by a deer.
A motorcyclist was critically injured after being hit by a deer. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A motorcyclist who crashed into a deer while riding in the area is in critical condition.

The crash took place in Ulster County around 12:10 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, in the area of Route 212 and Shagbark Pond Road in the Town of Saugerties, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

According to Sinagra, the crash occurred when 49-year-old Kyle Lewis of Greenville (In Green County), was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson Motorcycle west on Route 212 when a deer entered the roadway and slammed into Lewis’s motorcycle.

Lewis sustained massive trauma as a result of the crash, Sinagra said.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance and then transported to a landing zone, where Lewis was airlifted by Lifenet Medivac to the Albany Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Lewis is currently listed in critical but stable condition, the chief said.

