Motorcyclist, 31, Killed In Grisly PIP Crash

UPDATE: A 31-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a Saturday afternoon crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine, authorities said.

Responders said the Brooklyn victim was impaled on a sign on the southbound Exit 4 ramp shortly before 3 p.m.

Officers used a defibrillator to try and revive the victim after civilians at the scene began first aid and CPR, PIP Police Lt. Jock Watkins Jr. said.

Paramedics from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Rockland County, Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps and the South Orangetown Ambulance Corps responded and took over patient care, he said.

The victim was taken to EHMC, where he was pronounced dead, Watkins said.

A tow truck removed the 2009 Buell motorcycle.

A call for a medical chopper was canceled.

An investigation was continuing, Watkins said.

