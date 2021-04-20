Mother Of Four From Area Shot Dead By Ex-Boyfriend At Restaurant

A Hudson Valley native and mother of four was allegedly gunned down while at work by an ex-boyfriend.

Rebecca Jean Rogers, age 38, who grew up in Orange County, and graduated from Goshen High School, was shot and killed Friday, April 16, while at her waitressing job at a Bob Evans Restaurant in Ohio, where she moved several years ago.

Rogers' ex-boyfriend, Richard Nelson, age 54, of Canton, Ohio, walked into the restaurant, past the cash register, and down a hallway where he then allegedly shot Rogers multiple times before fleeing, Canton Police said.

Nelson was later captured by Canton Police and charged with murder, said Lt. Dennis Garren.

Nelson and Rogers had been in a relationship but recently separated, police said.

No one else was injured in the incident.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help cover funeral costs for Rogers, a graduate of Goshen Central High School.

Extra funds raised will be used to help care for her four children.

