Mother Indicted In Connection To Death Of 1-Year-Old Son In Spring Valley

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
A Spring Valley mother has been indicted for manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide after the death of her one-year-old son.
A Spring Valley mother has been indicted for manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide after the death of her one-year-old son. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A Hudson Valley mother has been indicted for manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide following the death of her 1-year-old son died after becoming stuck between a bed and a wall.

Rockland County resident Marie Dorleus, age 36, of Spring Valley, was indicted on Monday, June 28 for the death which took place on Saturday, June 19, while the toddler was left home alone with two other children ranging in age from one to 6-years-old for several hours, said Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh.

Conditions within the family’s apartment ultimately led to the death of her one-year-old son, Walsh said.

Dorleus was also indicted for three counts of Endangering the welfare of a child.

“There is no greater loss than that of a child," Walsh said. "I thank the investigators and officers who are part of this case; cases involving harm to children are among the most difficult cases members of law enforcement are called upon to investigate.”  

The investigation involved the Spring Valley Police Department, Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rockland County District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit. 

