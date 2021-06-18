Mother, 7-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead Inside Fairfield County Home

An investigation is underway after a mother and her young daughter were found dead inside a home in Connecticut.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, in Fairfield County, the Westport Police Department, along with Westport Emergency Medical Services and the Westport Fire Department, responded to the home on Lyndale Park in Westport on a report of an unresponsive female.

Upon arrival, the woman was located inside the home, and it was determined that she was deceased, according to a statement by Westport Police.

After finding the woman, the officers went through the interior of the residence to determine if anyone else was inside. It was at that time that officers located the 7-year-old child who was also deceased, police said.

The identities of the woman and child have not yet been released.

The Westport Police's investigation, assisted by the State Police Major Crimes Unit, continued overnight.

"This appears to be an isolated incident and we do not believe that there is any active threat to the community," Westport Police said.

The girl was a student in the Westport Public School system.

Coleytown Elementary School and Stepping Stones Preschool are closed for classes on Friday, June 18, but will be open for parents and students to access mental health services between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"It is with great sadness that I write this message to the school community this evening," Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice said in an email to the community sent late Thursday evening. "Late this afternoon, we were informed of the untimely and tragic loss of one of our parents and her beloved daughter.

"There are no words that could console the sense of sorrow we feel by this unspeakable tragedy. We want to express our deepest condolences to all those impacted by this heartbreaking loss."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

