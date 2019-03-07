Contact Us
Police & Fire

Montebello House Fire Displaces Six

Kathy Reakes
A family of six was displaced following a fire at their home.
A family of six was displaced following a fire at their home. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A family of six had to flee their village of Montebello home after it filled with flames and smoke early Thursday.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at the home located at 10 Collins Drive, said the Ramapo Police.

All of the family members were able to safely evacuate without injuries, officials said.

Firefighters from Tallman, Hillcrest, and Suffern fire departments were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was no information on the extent of the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

