Missing UAlbany Student, 21, Found Dead In New York City

A body pulled from the East River has been identified as a 21-year-old University at Albany physics student.

John Carlos Garcia-Mendez, a resident of New York City, was found in the water near the Manhattan Bridge. Garcia-Mendez’s death is not considered suspicious, Albany Police said, noting he may have traveled to the city from Albany and there were no signs of trauma.

Garcia-Mendez had been reported missing on May 7 in Albany. His body was discovered May 19 and an identification was made over this past weekend.

"John Carlos's death is heartbreaking and will be felt by the entire UAlbany community," the university said in a statement. "We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

"As members of our community return to campus following the long weekend, counselors and other resources will be available for faculty, staff and students who are grieving."

