Breaking News: Here's When To Expect Blast Of Snow From Quick-Moving, Intensifying Storm
Police & Fire

Missing Teen Who Was Due To Arrive At Area Metro-North Station Located

Joe Lombardi
Zelin Yan, known as "Burt."
Zelin Yan, known as "Burt." Photo Credit: New York State Police

Update:

A 15-year-old boy who went missing after he was due to arrive at a Metro-North station in the area has been located.

Zelin Yan, also known as “Burt,” was supposed to arrive at the Wassaic Train Station in the town of Amenia on Sunday, Jan. 5, New York State Police from the Dover Plains barracks announced.

On Tuesday morning, Jan. 7 state police announced that Yan has been located with his parents in Beijing, China.

Original report:

Police have issued an alert for a 15-year-old boy who was due to arrive at a Metro-North station in the area before going missing.

Zelin Yan, also known as “Burt,” was supposed to arrive at the Wassaic Train Station in the town of Amenia on Sunday, Jan. 5, New York State Police from the Dover Plains barracks said.

According to family, he was dropped off at Grand Central Station, and last seen in the area of track 109 at 5:09 p.m. on Sunday.

He is 5-foot-5 and approximately 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants, black sneakers, black backpack, and a large blue suitcase. The photo above was taken on Sunday.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

