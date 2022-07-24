Missing 28-Year-Old New York Woman Has Been Found, Police Say

Update:

A 28-year-old Long Island woman who was reported missing has been found.

Taylor Ziatz, of Massapequa Park, has been located, the Nassau County Police Department said in an update on Sunday, July 24.

NCPD said Ziatz was reported missing earlier that day.

Original report:

Authorities have issued an alert about a missing 28-year-old New York woman.

Long Island resident Taylor Ziatz was last seen leaving her Massapequa Park home at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

She was reported missing to police about 10 minutes later, police reported.

She is described as being 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds, police said.

Ziatz was last seen wearing yellow shorts and a white tank top, police said.

Police said she might be traveling in a black 2016 Mazda CX5 with New York registration KXS6541.

Her possible destination is not known, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or to call 911.

