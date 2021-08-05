Missing 15-Year-Old Found

Update:

A missing 15-year-old New York boy has been found.

Long Island resident Ethan Librandi had last been seen at his home in Port Washington on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m., according to the Nassau County Police Department.

On Thursday, Aug. 5, police announced he had been found.

Original report:

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old New York boy.

Long Island resident Ethan Librandi was last seen at his home in Port Washington on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m., according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said he was reported missing to police at about 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5.

Police said Ethan is described as being 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

NCPD said when he was last seen, he was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, dark pants and black shoes. His destination is not known.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

