Massive Manhunt Underway As Suspect In Fatal Shooting Flees Through Rockland

The killer fled in a black Chrysler with Mississippi license plates as township police rushed to a rented home on Avenue A between Route 202 and Route 17 in West Mahwah and found the body shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, July 12.

A manhunt was underway after a man was shot and killed in Mahwah, New Jersey.

The suspect fled in a black Chrysler with Mississippi license plates as township police rushed to a rented home on Avenue A between Route 202 and Route 17 in West Mahwah and found the body shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, July 12.

A cellphone in the vehicle was pinged to several locations in Rockland County, including Washington Avenue in Suffern and the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team was called but not needed once police made entry into the 1,760-square-foot home in a neighborhood mostly populated by laborers.

The victim was pronounced dead soon after.

Detectives were interviewing others who shared the residence and were at home at the time of the shooting.,

Responders along with township police included detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit, the Bergen County Medical Examiner, and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

