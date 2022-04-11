Massive Five-Alarm Fatal Fire In Hudson Valley Deemed Accidental

Investigators have determined that a massive five-alarm fire that broke out In Westchester, leaving one woman dead, was accidental.

First responders were dispatched to a stretch of commercial buildings on Hamilton Avenue in New Rochelle at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 31.

Upon arrival, first responders were met by a large active fire that was engulfing the building, New Rochelle Police Capt. J Collins Coyne said, and while battling the blaze, they came across the body of resident Judith Musameci, age 60, the superintendent of the retail building.

According to New Rochelle Fire Chief Andrew Sandor, the investigation into the fire found it to be accidental in nature and not deemed suspicious.

Sandor said that it began in the basement and is believed to be electrical in nature.

“The New Rochelle Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit would like to thank the following agencies for their support in helping to determine the cause and origin of the March 31 fatal fire at 2 Hamilton Avenue in New Rochelle,” he said.

Sandor specifically thanked these agencies:

New Rochelle Police Department Investigations;

Yonkers Fire Department Investigations;

Yonkers Police Department Investigations;

Westchester County Police K-9 Investigation Unit.

“The assistance from all of these units began the day of the fire and continues as the investigation moves towards its conclusion,” he stated.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.