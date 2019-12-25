Massive Fire Destroys Mahwah Building Supply Company

UPDATE: Authorities reported no casualties in a massive pre-dawn Christmas fire that ripped through a commercial building in Mahwah and continued burning hours after it broke out.

What became a five-alarm blaze broke out around 4:40 a.m. at Arzee Building Supply on Franklin Turnpike next to the Ramapo River.

Members of all five Mahwah fire companies were assisted by nearly 20 others from surrounding Bergen and Rockland county towns, along with police and EMS units, Police Chief Stephen Jaffe said.

Seven elevated streams were in operation in the building, which began to collapse within an hour or so of the start of the blaze.

The fire at Arzee Building Supply in Mahwah burned for hours. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit was summoned after a 1,000-gallon tank was compromised. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection also responded.

“While most of us slept safely in our warm beds Mahwah's bravest, finest and most caring first responders, along with many of their colleagues from surrounding towns in Rockland and Bergen counties were fighting a large commercial fire,” Mahwah PBA Local #143 said.

Firefighters battle blaze at Arzee Building Supply Company on Franklin Turnpike in Mahwah. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

“While we are glad there have been no reported deaths or injuries, it is sad to see someone’s livelihood reduced to ashes,” the union added. “Thank you to all those whose commitment to the safety and well-being of our community knows no holiday, especially our volunteers.”

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit was summoned to help determine the case.

Arzee Building Supply is next to the Ramapo River in Mahwah. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Arzee Building Supply, Franklin Turnpike, Mahwah Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.