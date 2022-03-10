Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Garden Apartments In Region

Zak Failla
Buckley Garden Apartments senior living center in Liberty.
Buckley Garden Apartments senior living center in Liberty. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A massive late-night two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in the region left at least one hospitalized and others injured.

In Sullivan County, first responders responded to the Buckley Garden Apartments senior living center on North Main Street at approximately 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, when a fast-moving fire tore through the five-story building.

At least one resident reportedly suffered burns from the fire and was airlifted by paramedics to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries.

One firefighter also issued a mayday call while battling the blaze and had to be rescued from a fifth-floor window.

Multiple departments in the area responded to the building to help knock down the flames.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Fire officials in Liberty said that there will be a debriefing and after-action review at the firehouse with all departments involved at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, where more information is expected to be released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

