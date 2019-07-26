Man, Worker Charged In Road-Rage Incident, State Police Say

A 44-year-old area resident and a construction worker are both facing charges after state police say the man returned to a roadwork zone in Northern Westchester with a baseball bat, leaving a child unattended at home, after the worker had earlier damaged his car.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, when troopers responded to Oregon Road in Cortlandt after being called by Rafael V. Bermejo, who stated the worker struck his vehicle, state police said.

An investigation found Bermejo, a Cortlandt resident, acted in an erratic and aggressive manner, disobeyed a construction site flag person’s directions, and drove through the construction zone, according to state police.

The flag person, Troy A. Brooks, 25, then struck Bermejo’s vehicle as he drove through an active work zone, which caused damage to the vehicle, police said.

Bermejo left the scene to drop the young child off at home, unsupervised and returned to the construction zone with the baseball bat to threaten workers.

Bermejo was charged with second-degree menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. Brooks, of Corning, New York, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a Class a misdemeanor.

Both Bermejo and Brooks were issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Cortlandt on Thursday, Aug. 1.

