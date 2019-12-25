Man, Woman Not Using Crosswalk After Being Hit By Car Prompts Police Warning In Area

A man and woman have been cited for not using the crosswalk after they were struck by a car on Christmas Eve night in the area.

It happened at around 8:52 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 in Ulster County on Market Street near the Post Office in Saugerties.

An investigation established that 20-year-old Jonathan Swart and 57-year-old Diane Swart of Saugerties, walked off the curb into the street, directly into the path of a southbound 2005 Chrysler sedan operated by Ingrid Loeffler of Saugerties, said Chief Joseph Sinagra of the Saugerties Police Department.

Both pedestrians were treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance and then transported to the WMC Health Alliance Hospital Broadway Campus in Kingston with minor injuries.

Both pedestrians were cited under the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law for not using the crosswalk and for failing to yield to a motor vehicle.

"Pedestrians and motorists are obligated to lawfully share the road," Sinagra said. "As a reminder, pedestrians in the crosswalk have the right of way. Other than in a crosswalk, pedestrians must yield to all motor vehicles before attempting to cross any roadway.

"Where crosswalks exist, pedestrians are required by law to use the crosswalk."

Sinagra noted that eight pedestrians have been struck by automobiles in Saugerties this year.

"Pedestrian Safety will once again be a primary law enforcement priority for our agency in 2020," Sinagra said.

