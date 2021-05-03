Man, Woman Nabbed After Armed Robbery At Area Deli, Police Say

A man and woman were arrested by New York State Police for allegedly robbing an area deli at gunpoint.

The incident took place around 1 p.m., Sunday, May 2 in Orange County.

State police responded to a burglary at the Westbrookville Deli on Route 209 in the town of Deerpark, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

An investigation revealed that a man and woman entered the deli and stated that they had a gun and demanded money, Nevel said.

The couple fled the area in a gray 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt with Pennsylvania plates.

The vehicle was stopped by the town of Deerpark Police Department on Oakland Valley Road.

The two were identified as Liam Mccann and Katelynn Mercilliott, both 24, from the town of Deerpark.

McCann and Mercilliott were charged with robbery and grand larceny.

All proceeds from the robbery were recovered.

The couple were both remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.