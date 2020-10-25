Man With Rockland Ties Posing As Collector Accused Of Stealing Thousands

A Hudson Valley man is wanted for posing as a rent collector for his landlord, pocketing $3,500 in the process.

Sean P. Tully, 56, is wanted in Dutchess County by the town of Amenia Court on charges of third-degree larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle, said state police.

Police said Tully has tied to Rockland County and possibly the state of Arizona. He is bald, about 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 230 pounds, and has brown eyes.

Those with information on Tully's whereabouts are asked to contact state police at 845-677-7300 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

