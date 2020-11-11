Man Who Threw Cooler Through Window Violated Restraining Order, Police Say

A man who broke a restraining order by contacting a female, throwing a cooler through her window in the process, was arrested on a warrant months after the incident, according to police.

The initial incident took place on Friday, June 12 on Malden Avenue, according to Saugerties Police.

On Monday, Nov. 8, 38-year-old Jason Gaddis was apprehended and arrested for the incident, accruing charges for fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt of a court order.

Gaddis was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Court, and will reappear there in December for sentencing.

