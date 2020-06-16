Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Hospitalized 20-Year-Old Woman Becomes Third Fatal Victim In Ramapo Crash
Police & Fire

Man Who Fled Scene Of Rollover DWI Crash Found Walking On Area Street, Police Say

Zak Failla
Prospect Street in Newburgh
Prospect Street in Newburgh Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An Orange County man who was allegedly intoxicated when he was involved in a one-car rollover crash attempted to flee and was tracked down after being caught by a witness, police said.

New York State Police troopers in Middletown responded to reports of a rollover crash near the intersection of South Street and Robinson Avenue in Newburgh late on Saturday, June 13.

Police said that upon arrival, troopers found a black Honda Accord on its roof, and the driver, Newburgh resident Alejandro Ruiz, was spotted by a witness attempting to flee the scene on foot.

While investigating the crash, New York State Police troopers found Ruiz walking on Prospect Street and he was taken into custody without further incident.

The investigation into the rollover crash determined that Ruiz had been driving, and he was allegedly impaired at the time of the crash. It is unclear what caused him to lose control of the Honda before the crash.

Ruiz, 56, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in Newburgh City Court at a later date to respond to the DWI charge.

