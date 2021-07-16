Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: NY State Police Issue Alert For Missing 20-Year-Old Woman
Police & Fire

Man Who Beat Victim With Crowbar Behind Bars In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Tyler Brinkhuis
Tyler Brinkhuis Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after allegedly brutally attacking and robbing another person with a crowbar.

Tyler Brinkhuis, age 24, was arrested in Ulster County on Wednesday, July 14 by the Saugerties Police Department for the assault which took place on Tuesday, July 13.

According to Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra, Brinkhuis is alleged to have struck the victim multiple times with a crowbar and then robbed them of their personal property.

Brinkhuis, of Saugerties, was located by police walking in the area of Route 9W in Barclay Heights and was taken into custody after a foot pursuit ensued as he attempted to elude officers. 

He was also found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine. 

Brinkhuis was charged with:

  • Two counts of robbery
  • Grand larceny
  • Assault
  • Possession of a controlled substance

He was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then arraigned in Town of Saugerties Justice Court, where he was remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail/$30,000. 

The victim, who was treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance remains hospitalized.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.